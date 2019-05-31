Search continues for information on Baby June as 1 year anniversary approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office held a media conference nearly a year after a baby was found floating dead in the ocean.

Saturday will mark one year since the infant detectives named Baby June was found by an off-duty firefighter.

Deputies said they have checked multiple leads to no avail.

Investigators have also looked into records of hundreds of babies born around the same time as Baby June was believed to have been born.

“We’re not getting lucky in this case here at this point, so we’re hoping that we still have a future with information to be given and that we will be able to make this case,” said Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Steven Strivelli.

No arrests have been made in the case and very little information is known about what happened to her.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.