More than 180 being monitored for coronavirus in Florida

(WSVN) - Nearly 200 people in Florida are under public health monitoring for the coronavirus.

According to the Department of Health website, 184 people are at risk of having been exposed to the virus.

Those people are being monitored by health officials.

“This number includes close contacts of laboratory confirmed cases, as well as people who have returned from China in the past 14 days,” a note on the website read.

Aside from those being monitored, eight people have pending test results, and 15 negative test results have been reported throughout the state.

These number come after two presumptive positive cases were announced by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.