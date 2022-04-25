FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for a 2-month-old infant out of Saint Lucie County in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Azzan Lisby was last seen in the area of the 1700 block of North 12th Street on Feb. 16.

Azzan stands 2 feet tall and weighs about 10 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Authorities said the child may be in the company of 41-year-old Robert Lisby and 39-year-old Joy Tyler.

Robert stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He may have a tattoo on his right forearm.

Tyler stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2017 gray Dodge Durango. The vehicle has the Florida tag number PETC97.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774), the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-465-5770 or 911.

