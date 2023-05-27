LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) – Authorities have located a 17-year-old boy who had been reported missing from Lake Worth.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Rodriguez was found safe Saturday morning after a Florida Missing Child Alert was issued on Friday.

Officials said the teen was last seen earlier on Friday along the 1700 block of Lake Worth Road.

Detectives said Rodriguez met the criteria for a missing endangered juvenile.

