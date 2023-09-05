KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A 29-year-old Miami man is behind bars following a series of violent incidents that unfolded in Stock Island on Monday. The altercation left two victims with stab wounds and another robbed at knifepoint. Fortunately, there were no life-threatening injuries.

Henry Fernando Galeano-Amador now faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and armed robbery.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the chain of events began around 5:55 p.m. at the Key West Golf Club fence line along U.S. 1, where Galeano-Amador engaged in a heated argument with other homeless men. The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, resulting in one victim being stabbed in the back and arm, and another suffering a stab wound near the ribs. Galeano-Amador fled the scene on foot.

He then targeted a third victim in close proximity, robbing him of his bicycle at knifepoint. After the robbery, Galeano-Amador discarded the stolen bicycle near U.S. 1 and north College Road. Law enforcement later located and apprehended him at the Key Haven Shell gas station.

Galeano-Amador eventually confessed to the stabbings and the robbery. The victim who sustained stab wounds to the back and arm was airlifted to a Miami hospital for medical treatment.

