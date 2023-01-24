(WSVN) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday tuned over nearly $2 million worth of cocaine that was found to federal law enforcement.

Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

The large amounts of cocaine were found in two separate incidents in Big Pine Key at around 3:30 p.m and 6 p.m.

A resident near the water on Long beach found three bundles that contained 10 separate packages of cocaine, which weighed nearly 75 pounds.

Just offshore of Big Pine Key, a good Samaritan found 25 bundles of cocaine, which weighed about 70 pounds.




