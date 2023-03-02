KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested a man after, they said, he illegally dumped more than two dozen mattresses and box springs on a Stock Island street.

Forty-year-old Michael Luis Herrera has been charged with illegal dumping.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, they were informed by Monroe County Solid Waste Management on Tuesday that bedding weighing in at more than 1700 pounds total was dumped in the area of Front Street and Fourth Avenue.

Detectives learned the mattresses came from a hotel in Key West.

The manager of the hotel said Herrera had been hired to replace the beds at the hotel.

Investigators said Herrera, a Key West resident, admitted he dumped the mattresses on Monday in the hopes residents would take them and that he would return on Tuesday to remove what was left. However, he never returned, and the mattresses were left on the street.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.