(WSVN) - A child under four years old tested positive for monkeypox.

The patient lives in Martin County which is north of Palm Beach County on the Treasure Coast.

There are now over 1,200 cases statewide.

Miami-Dade has the highest number of cases in the state.

The virus is spread mostly through close, intimate contact.

