(WSVN) - Florida’s biggest cold front of the season has manatees on the search for warm water.

On Monday, more than 30 sea cows were found outside Manatee Lagoon in West Palm Beach.

With the lagoon being right next to the FPL power plant, the warm water made the location a perfect spot for manatees to gather.

“It does take a few days in a row of cold weather to draw the manatees here to Manatee Lagoon, but today is a great opportunity to finally see them, especially if you’ve never seen one before, so many people new to florida have not,” said the operations manager, Zach Greenberg.

Florida’s manatee season runs until the end of March.

