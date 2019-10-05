Malfunction leaves Disney World’s Skyliner passengers stuck in the air

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Passengers were stuck on Disney World’s Skyliner after the transportation system malfunctioned.

Photos posted to social media showed the gondolas piled up at the station’s entrance, Saturday night.

Officials say the cars were heading toward Epcot when the system broke down and took some “unexpected downtime,” leaving those on board stuck in the air more more than an hour.

Emergency crews are at the scene evacuating passengers from each car.

Those still in the air were instructed to use the emergency kits provided.

The malfunction occurred just a week after the ride’s grand opening.

