ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A brave little girl is enjoying a wonderful wish with her family.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation gifted 4-year-old Zuri Vega an unforgettable vacation in Islamorada.

The newest Wish Kid made some new friends at Theater of the Seas this week.

Zuri’s dad said they’re not used to being this happy for a long time.

“There’s been like numerous, ugh you know, hospitalizations and shots and blood taken,” said Christopher Vega. “She deserves this and more, and the fact that the Make-A-Wish Foundation was able to provide it for her and for us is just indescribable.”

Zuri is taking a much-needed break from her cystic fibrosis treatment to play with dolphins and paint with sea lions.

Tomorrow, she’ll get a special ride on a glass-bottom boat.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.