TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A new exhibit at the Tampa Museum of Science and Industry is bringing history to life, brick by brick.

Warren Elsmore, a professional Lego builder from Scotland, has created an impressive display of prehistoric dinosaurs using only Lego pieces.

The exhibit, called “Brick Dinos,” attracts visitors with a passion for prehistoric reptiles, Legos and building. Some of the Lego dinosaurs even roar when vicitors get too close, adding to the interactive display.

The exhibit is free, but there is an admission charge for adults and children to enter the museum.

Brick Dinos will be on display through September 3. For more information on the exhibit, click here.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.