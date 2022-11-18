MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after driving recklessly and threatening Monroe County deputies.

On Friday, around 2 a.m., Alana Meagan Williams was seen nearly hitting several cars with her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brass Monkey Bar located in Marathon.

A witness yelled at the 37-year-old woman to stop, but Williams continued and almost hit a dumpster.

When deputies arrived at her location, she attempted to drive away, but Williams stopped and refused to exit her car.

She spat on the officers and threatened them before she was arrested.

According to a press release by the MCSO, she appeared to be intoxicated and a marijuana cigarette was found in her car’s cup holder.

Officials said Williams was charged with DUI, assault, battery on a law enforcement officer, making threats to a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

