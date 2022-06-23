(WSVN) - A family in Orlando found their mailbox blown to pieces after they heard an explosion outside their home.

The homeowners said residents in the area have also been hit and that mailbox menace was caught on camera.

Video footage captured on the Mitchell’s home surveillance camera showed a flash of light followed by an explosion.

They thought it was a gunshot until they saw their mailbox the next morning.

The mother of the household, Libby Mitchell, described the damage.

“The bottom is just completely separated from the main part,” said Mitchell.

Their mailbox was obliterated and the designs made by their daughter was blown off.

Orange powder can be seen lining the inside of the post box.

They learned that other neighbors dealt with the same thing that night.

One person had a device go off outside their window while another was ignited in a dumpster.

“It was a $65 mailbox and we can replace that, but I, you know, as a mom keep going back to somebody’s going to get hurt,” said Mitchell.

Residents in Apopka earlier this year dealing with the same thing. Two homes were vandalized within two miles.

Orange County Deputies investigated all of the incidents.

“Someone’s being stupid,” said the mother of the household. “I don’t wanna say that it’s kids because you don’t know if it’s kids. It’s someone not seeing the bigger picture that is there.”

The family say’s this is their third mailbox in the last two years. The first was struck by a car.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.