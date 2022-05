AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - An alligator was spotted at a golf course in Ormand after it snatched and chomped on a ball.

Golfers continued to record the gator as it strolled away with the ball still in its mouth.

Instead of getting a hole in one, the ball become gator bait.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.