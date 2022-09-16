DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — An elderly woman was trapped inside of her home and screamed for help when her neighbors came to her rescue.

“All of a sudden, I heard this bang,” said Katie Speed.

Speed, still shaken up, talked about the moment a giant tree fell on her house directly over the bed she was sleeping in.

“I didn’t know what to do. I thought it had killed me,” she said.

The tree just missed the 89-year-old grandmother but left her trapped inside her Daytona Beach home.

“I couldn’t do nothing but holler,” Speed said. “I hollered to the top of my voice.”

Neighbors heard her screams and called 911.

“A tree’s on top of a lady, and she’s trapped,” said a caller to police.

Some rushed over to try to pull Speed out but could not.

Daytona Beach firefighters had to carefully remove her from inside.

“He said, ‘OK, don’t worry, just sit still right now,'” Speed said.

A woman of faith, Speed said it wasn’t her time to go. She thanked God for the outcome some call a miracle.

“That’s why I sing and pray each and every day of my life,” she said. “He wasn’t ready for me to come yet.”

Speed is now staying with her brother, though she doesn’t want to leave the home she lived in most of her life. She’s unsure what’s next.

“But I’ve been there so long. I don’t want to leave, but I have to take it one day at a time,” she said.

