(WSVN) - A Florida wildlife director is lucky to be alive after being attacked by an alligator.

Greg Graziani was seriously injured while interacting with alligators at Florida Gator Gardens near Lake Okeechobee.

His hand had to be amputated in order for doctors to save his arm.

Graziani dealt with alligators almost all his life, and this isn’t his first encounter; he almost lost his right arm to a gator attack back in 2013.

He’s expected to be released from the hospital this week.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.