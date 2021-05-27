TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - With hurricane season set to officially start in the upcoming days, Florida is offering a chance for residents to save on supplies.

The sales tax holiday began on Friday and runs through June 6.

Items that will be tax free include flashlights under $40, batteries less than $50, tarps under $100 and generators less than $1,000.

Florida’s Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez explained how important it is to take advantage of the holiday.

“We’re hoping that we will skate through this hurricane season with and without any major storms, but we know that that’s not the reality. We need to make sure that we are ready, that we’re prepared, and again, what better way to do it than doing it tax free?”

For a complete list of eligible items, click here.

