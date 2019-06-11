Florida ranks 2nd on list of most fun US states

(WSVN) - The results are in for the most fun states to visit in 2019.

According to a WalletHub report, California topped the list with Florida at a close second.

Rounding out the rest of the top five are New York, Washington and Colorado.

WalletHub compared all 50 states on 26 unique indicators, including ticket prices, accessibility to national parks and, of course, its nightlife.

Orlando ranked second for most fun city overall with Miami in fifth place.

