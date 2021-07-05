PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 6-year-old boy who went missing in Panama City Beach.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Enrique Cortez-Duban.

Investigators said the child was last seen on Monday in the area of the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive.

Cortez-Duban stands 3 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 50 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a teal shirt with a wave on it and blue shorts. The boy has a large mole on his back.

Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or dial 911.

