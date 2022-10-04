(WSVN) - A Florida man was stopped by officers after he kidnapped a child.

Tense moments were caught on camera when Flagler County deputies confronted a man who used his own child as a human shield.

Officials said 27-year old Brandon Matthew Douglas Leohner is being accused of abducting the one-year-old child at gunpoint from his girlfriend last month near Daytona Beach.

He was seen speeding away with the child in his lap, driving recklessly.

Leohner pulled into a McDonald’s parking lot and exited the vehicle with the baby in an attempt to avoid arrest.

“Show me your expletive hands dude. Put the kid down,” a deputy yelled.

A K-9 unit and stun gun was deployed to eventually bring Leohner down as he was still holding the baby.

Incredibly, the child was not hurt, but was heard crying “dada” and pointed at the man as he was arrested.

The Flagler County Sheriff praised his deputies and said in part, “they did everything they could to quickly rescue this child safely from a madman.”

The baby was later reunited with its mother.

Loehner is being charged with several crimes, which include kidnapping, using a minor as a shield and resisting with violence and child neglect.

