PALM COAST. Fla (WSVM) – A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly pointed a gun at a driver who backed into his driveway.

Terry Vestch, 60, from Palm Coast was seen on surveillance video running out of his house to confront a driver who was already across the street.

“Keep your piece of sh*t out of my *f***ing driveway,” Vestch is heard saying on video.

Vestch said the driver was the aggressor, but deputies said the footage showed that the driver was never on his property.

“We’ve seen many many times where the anger gets a hold of somebody and they lose control about what they’re supposed to do, the unfortunate thing is sometimes it ends in death,” said a Flagler County Sheriff.

No one was hurt.

Vestch was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

