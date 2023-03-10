JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A father, barber, and jokester, Kevin Witherspoon died unexpectedly last week.

“They took care of my mom really good so I was expecting them to do the same thing with my brother,” Frank Chapman, the brother of Witherspoon said about Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory in Jacksonville.

His family paid more than $2,000 for an hour-long visitation for family and friends.

Witherspoon was supposed to be cremated after the fact.

Instead, they ended up with more grief.

“I went down there yesterday to check on the clothes for him and they didn’t say anything. They said everything was fine but later on around four they called me and told me they accidentally cremated him,” Chapman said.

The news was extremely shocking for loved ones who traveled from all around the country to say goodbye.

Witherspoon’s brother-in-law Ronald Jackson said the most painful part was not being able “to sit there and look at him, you know, and see with my own two eyes my brother-in-law.”

The funeral director would not comment on what happened.

Jackson said he would like the funeral home to be held responsible and learn from his family’s grief.

“I’d just like for them to be responsible for this and to be more careful the next time for any other families who may be going through the same thing we’re going through,” Chapman said.

