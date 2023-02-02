(WSVN) - A Florida K-9 and his handler are being praised for helping locate a missing 76-year-old woman after 20 hours of searching.

Marie Ginette Saint Hubert reportedly went missing and a search was launched to find her, according to the North Port Police Department. Crews searched for hours by air and ground trying to locate the woman.

After the tiring search, the police department announced that the woman was found by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steven Sella and K-9 Copper. She was found in thick brush in the woods.

“Without these actions we may have had a much different story,” NPPD said in a Facebook post.

The woman was disoriented when they found her and she is now in the care of medical personnel.

