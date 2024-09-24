(WSVN) - The state of Florida introduced free swimming lessons program designed to help families with younger children get lessons to increase water safety and prevent drowning.

The Florida Swimming Lesson Voucher Program was launched by Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, Department of Children and Families, Agency for Persons with Disabilities, and community partners.

Families interested in applying for the voucher need to provide their child’s date of birth. The lessons will only be for children ages 4 and under. Parents will need to also include proof of income and Florida residency.

The application can be found on the Florida Department of Health’s “Water Smart Florida” website.

