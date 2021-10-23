TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Hospital Association believes the summer surge of the Delta variant of the coronavirus is over.

The association reported Friday that hospitalizations this year due to COVID-19 are lower than they were on the same day in 2020.

“While COVID-19 remains a concern, the summer Delta surge in Florida is over,” said Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association.

Health experts say booster shots could help help even more, and officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now say patients may mix and match vaccine brands.

According to health experts, people can choose the brand that was administered for their previous doses or pick a different one. Either way, they said, receiving an additional shot is a good idea.

“It’s generally recommended that you get the booster that is the original regimen that you got in the first place, but for one way or the other, and there may be different circumstances for people, availability or just different personal choices, you can, as we say, mix and match,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines ages 65 and older or at high risk can get a booster six months after their second dose. Johnson & Johnson recipients can get theirs at least two months after their shot.

The Florida Department of Health is offering appointments at many locations across South Florida. For more information, click here.

