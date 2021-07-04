FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A flight instructor and a student who experienced a problem during a flight were able to deploy a parachute and land safely on water in southwest Florida.

There were no injuries from the landing Thursday evening, the Iona McGregor Fire District said in a post on social media.

Good Samaritans assisted the student pilot and the instructor before first responders arrived to the scene on Caloosahatchee River near Fort Myers.

Details of the flight trouble before the landing were not immediately released. The crash is under investigation.

