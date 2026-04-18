JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters near Jacksonville battled fierce flames as a brush fire swept through the area.

The fire grew to about 400 acres Friday night.

Authorities with the Florida Forest Service said that about 25 percent of the fire is under control.

Crews used additional tractor plows and reconnaissance aircraft to help contain the blaze.

At least a dozen homes in the area have voluntarily evacuated.

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