(WSVN) - Thursday is the second and final day for Florida’s lobster mini-season.

If you’re not in the keys or Biscayne National Park, the bag limit is six lobsters person, per boat.

But, for the rest of Miami-Dade County and the state, the limit is 12.

Boaters will have until midnight tonight to catch any lobsters.

Florida’s commercial lobster season starts on Aug. 6 and ends March 31.

