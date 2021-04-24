FDOH reports over 7,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,812 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,203,913 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,341 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 53 deaths.

There are now 477,782 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 232,598 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 141,250 and 6,817 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 89,380 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

