(WSVN) - The search is underway for a 2-year-old boy who is missing from Edgewater, FL.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released a missing child alert on Monday to find Rowan Renauld.

Rowan was last seen in the area of the 400th Block of North Ridgewood Avenue in Edgewater, FL.

According to officials, Rowan may be in the company of Robert Renauld, who has a scar on the left side of his nose.

Both of them may be inside a 2004 white Chevrolet Cavalier with Florida tag BB25IR.

Rowan was last seen wearing a white shirt with “Chill Out” written on it, khaki shorts, red socks, and black Vans sneakers with blue stars.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the toddler, reach out to the FDLE or the Edgewater Police Department at 386-424-2000.

