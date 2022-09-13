An inmate who managed to escape his work detail was found about a week later sleeping in a stolen vehicle at a Florida rest stop with a backpack and the popular video game “Grand Theft Auto.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Quinton Deishawn Lampkin had reportedly taken off from a Department of Corrections work detail in Pinellas County back on Sept. 5.

Investigators said it wasn’t until Monday morning when the owner of a 2021 Mazda notified FHP that he had received a location alert from his vehicle having been parked at a rest stop in southern Hillsborough County.

When deputies arrived, they discovered Lampkin asleep inside the vehicle.

According to FOX13, Lampkin initially refused to get out of the vehicle but eventually complied.

Among Lampkin’s belongings was a disc of the popular 2013 action-adventure game, which gives players the ability to take on the roles of officers and criminals in a fictional city.

Lampkin was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, providing false information and resisting without violence.

The vehicle was later returned to its rightful owner.

