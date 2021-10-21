KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A medical emergency on board a Royal Caribbean cruise sent an elderly man to the hospital in the Florida Keys.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew escorted the Serenade of the Seas to Key West on Wednesday and brought the 81-year-old patient ashore.

The man was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

The cruise ship later returned to sea to continue its voyage.

