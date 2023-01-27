BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is receiving treatment after he was found stuck to the sidewalk.

A good Samaritan brought the dog to the Tri-County Animal Rescue after he was found “cemented to the ground.”

“The smell was unbearable. There was no way a dog could have ended up like this over night. How long was it going on? How long does he have? Did he get to us in time?” the rescue said in a Facebook post.

Staff members at the rescue treated the dog, who they named ‘Trooper,’ and found that he had 22 medical conditions.

Trooper had maggots crawling from his fur, his nails were overgrown and he had dental decay. Of his 22 medical conditions, the rescue said the most critical were paralysis, a heart murmur, corneal ulcers, worms, ear infections, severe periodontal disease, a UTI and an enlarged prostate.

