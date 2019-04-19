Disney’s new solar farm capable of powering 2 theme parks

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Walt Disney World is going green.

The theme park revealed its newest 270-acre, 50-megawatt solar farm, Thursday.

In a blog post, Disney said it’s capable of powering two of its four theme parks in Orlando each year by utilizing more than 500,000 solar panels.

It claims the move would effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 50,000 tons annually — the equivalent of removing 10,000 automobiles from the roads.

The solar farm will also benefit the native wildlife and its habitats.

“A team of Disney environmental and horticulture experts collaborated to help make more than two-thirds of the facility pollinator friendly, with the goal of creating a nurturing and welcoming habitat for butterflies, bees and other insects, including endangered and at-risk species,” the post stated.

Disney says you may even get a glimpse of the solar farm on your next visit if you’re driving along State Road 429.

