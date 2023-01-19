(WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke out on the migrant crisis at the border in South Florida.

He criticized President Joe Biden and laid out how he himself is trying to help.

“Basically, Biden is leaving the Coast Guard out to dry,” the governor said in an interview. “He’s not sending any more vessels or any more support. They don’t have enough to intercept all the boats that are trying to come primarily from Cuba, but also from Haiti. So what we’re doing with our assets, we’re out there in the Florida straits, we’re using reconnaissance. We are alerting to the Coast Guard. When boats are there, we’re stopping boats, and then the Coast Guard are picking these folks up.”

DeSantis activated the state’s National Guard to provide support to local officials.

The governor said the number of vessels in the water is declining.

