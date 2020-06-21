Court documents: Man confesses to killing of 19-year-old activist

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Court documents have revealed that the suspect in the death of a 19-year-old Florida activist has confessed.

Officials said Aaron Glee admitted he sexually assaulted and raped Oluwatoyin Salau.

He also admitted to killing 75-year-old Victoria Sims, a community volunteer who often brought him meals and gave him rides.

Glee appeared before a judge in Tallahassee yesterday.

“To be perfectly candid about it, I’m gonna go ahead and order him detained on all of the charges because the facts of the offense demonstrate the dark conditions that adequately protect the community,” said Judge James Hankinson.

On June 13, police discovered the bodies of both women. They said Glee attempted to flee the scene before he was arrested.

He is currently being held without bond.

