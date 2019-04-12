Couple takes wedding photos at Boca Raton Flanigan’s

BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - Flanigan’s is a staple in South Florida.

For one newlywed couple, it’s the place they met, and the place they’d end up having their wedding photos taken.

Colin and Christina Noel brought along their wedding photographer Lenisse Komatsu to snap a unique, yet memorable photo outside of the Flanigan’s in

Boca Raton.

Sometimes the ribs aren't the only thing you fall in love with. Congratulations to Colin & Christina who met at our Boca Raton location. Who's next? 📸: MrsNoel2219 lenissekphoto pic.twitter.com/tk4vZPz1Yu — FlanigansFL (@FlanigansFL) April 8, 2019

The restaurant chain took notice and shared the photo on Twitter.

“Sometimes the ribs aren’t the only thing you fall in love with,” a part of the caption read.

