ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to the rescue of a group of Haitian migrants who made a dangerous journey that ended off the Florida Keys.

According to Coast Guard officials, the migrants’ sailboat had stalled off the coast of Islamorada/

A good Samaritan on Saturday spotted the group and called the Coast Guard for help.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents helped the crew take the people on board into custody.

