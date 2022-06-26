NEAR NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — A U.S. Coast Guard crew came to a man’s rescue off the west coast of Florida.

A USCG air crew on Friday hoisted the 60-year-old man from a fishing boat 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples.

The man was having difficulty breathing and was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers in stable condition.

The man’s two adult sons also got a lift from the crew.

