ALACHUA, FLA. (WSVN) — Deputies in Central Florida were surprised when they responded to what they thought was a hawk in distress.

When they arrived, they found out that the hawk was actually being strangled by a snake.

Officials were able to intervene on time.

The hawk was freed and then flew away.

