COCOA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida principal and teacher are facing charges after, authorities say, a child was found intoxicated at a party under their supervision.

According to Brevard County police, Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, principal of Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach, hosted a party for around 100 teenagers as young as 13 years old at her home last Sunday.

“To know that these kinds of things are happening is terrifying,” said one woman.

“Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan was seen by an officer at the top of her driveway who then returned inside her residence and turned off the outside lights, causing the EMS workers to not be able to see or treat the juvenile,” said Cocoa Beach Detective Sergeant Taylor Payne.

The children were allowed access to alcohol kept in coolers throughout the house.

Investigators described it as a “white lie party,” and participants wore custom white t-shirts marked with a “white lie.”

Nearby, one teen leaving the party was stopped by police and charged with driving under the influence.

An intoxicated third-grade teacher was also in attendance.

“They’re the most precious things to you, your children, and you’re trying to raise them well, and then they have this influence in their life; it just breaks my heart,” said a woman. “These kids, they trust teachers; they trust the administrators. And when you have somebody betray that trust and lead these kids down a path like that, it’s sad and scary all at the same time.”

Both adults have been arrested and placed under administrative leave with the Brevard County School District pending the outcome of the police investigation.

