WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly dog has left dark days behind for a new leash on life after he was found abandoned at a gas station in West Palm Beach.

Surveillance video captured the man who police said left Lester all alone at the gas station and took off, June 14.

The gray and white Maltese was in bad shape when a good Samaritan stumbled upon the canine and called police.

Barky Pines Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, based in Loxahatchee, took Lester in.

“Animal abandonment is a very serious issue, and they don’t take lightly to it,” said Elizabeth Accomando, Barky Pines’ director. “There are a lot of other options and avenues that people can take other than doing that. So he’s here now with us.”

Accomando said they are now caring for the very smiley Maltese.

“You can definitely tell he’s been through a lot, and it’s a shame,” said Accomando. “It’s going to take him a little while to understand that he is not going to be abandoned again.”

Accomando said Lester showed signs of severe neglect like advanced dental disease. To save his life, veterinarians said, they’ll have to remove all of his teeth.

But Lester is already mugging for the cameras as the animal rescue considers their next steps after Lester recovers: hopefully to find him a new home.

“Once we can get him stable and healthier, then yes, he will absolutely be available to bring joy to someone,” said Accomando.

Police, meanwhile, are still on the search for the man who left Lester all alone.

