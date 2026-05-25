NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN)– A day at the beach ended in tragedy after a young girl was struck and killed by a car on the sand, authorities said.

The victim and her family were in New Smyrna Beach, where cars are allowed on the sand, but some people think changes need to be made to prevent another tragedy.

The Volusia County Sheriffs Office said the toddler ran into traffic and was hit by a car, at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“Where you see the marker is where the little girl was,” said witness Mia Leporn.

Leporn said she will never forget what she saw that day.

“A little girl was face down in the sand. It was very sad — people were screaming, people were crying. Obviously, it’s a very tragic event,” she said.

Rescue crews rushed the girl a nearby hospital, but she would not survive.

“I have no words to express how saddening this is, and there’s nothing that will ever make that family feel better,” said Volusia County resident Joe Ryan.

Some beachgoers said the tragedy has raised questions about safety where cars and families share the sand.

“I don’t think driving on the beach should be done with, I think it’s a good thing, but maybe there’s a driving lane that’s fenced off and there’s a separate walk path,” said Ryan.

Others believe that drivers need to be more cautious, especially when it comes to children.

“They run, they’re excited, they’re at the beach, so you need to take more due course of taking action and slowing down.” said Leporn.

According to investigators, the driver stayed at the scene, and as of now, it does not appear speed or impairment were factors in the incident.

“No one should want to take their kids to the beach and end up like this. It’s so sad,” said Leporn.

The crash remains under investigation.

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