ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WSVN) — U.S. Coast Guard crews came to the rescue of four boaters in Tampa Bay.

Officials said a 22-foot recreational boat flipped over, Saturday morning.

Rescuers found the victims after one of them flashed red flares north of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge that were visible from a road.

A driver spotted the boaters and called 911. A crew from U.S. Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg pulled them in to safety.

Officials said the crew transferred the four men who were on board the capsized boat to Williams Park in Riverview with no medical concerns.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.