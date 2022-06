KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard sent 32 migrants back to Cuba.

Key West officials were alerted to the migrants approaching the shore on Sunday.

They were apprehended, and then sent back home on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard warned refugees not to pass through the dangerous Florida Straits especially now that it is hurricane season.

