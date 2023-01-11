MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - More migrants stormed ashore Wednesday morning on a beach in South Florida.

Cellphone video captured the moments 25 migrants arrived on the shores of Duck Key near Marathon.

According to authorities, the migrants are being processed, but further information has yet to be released.

It’s the latest landing of what’s being called a mass migration or exodus of Cuban and Haitian migrants.

