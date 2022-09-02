(WSVN) - Operations are back to normal at Orlando Executive Airport after two planes flipped over, which killed one person and sent someone else to the hospital.

It happened Thursday afternoon when severe weather rolled in with winds of 62 miles per hour.

Video showed those fierce gusts of wind, around the same time the planes flipped.

The bad weather also sent debris flying, including pieces of metal and part of a shopping cart that barely missed parked cars at a shopping center parking lot.

The stormy weather was also blamed for the flipped planes and even damage to plane hangars.

“Unfortunately, that system moved in so fast and it was so severe with very heavy gusty winds that it actually flipped the airplane,” said Orlando Executive Airport director of general aviation Judith-Ann Jarrette.

One plane was empty, but the other was taxing on the runway for departure with two people inside.

Airport officials have not identified them, and it remains unclear if the person killed was the pilot or passenger.

