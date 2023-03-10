OCALA, Florida (WESH) — Two people went to the hospital after they suffered burns in an explosion at a Japanese steakhouse in Ocala, according to Ocala fire officials.

Fire officials responded to Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse about the explosion on Thursday night at 5 p.m. Edo’s is a popular teppanyaki restaurant located at 4414 SW College Road.

Ocala Fire Rescue received reports of an explosion with possible burns at approximately 5 p.m.

When firefighters got there, they were told to go to the open grill area, where extinguishing powder covered the ground, and the two burn victims were found.

The injuries were serious enough that first responders took the victims to the hospital. No other injuries were reported by Ocala Fire Rescue.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

