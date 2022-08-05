KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescuers are searching the waters off the Florida Keys after a boat overturned, sending more than a dozen people into the water and leaving at least two dead.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, they arrived on the scene about 14 miles off Sugarloaf Key, Friday afternoon, where 15 people ended up in the water after their rustic vessel capsized.

Eight people were rescued. One of them was pulled from the water by a cruise ship crew and transferred to the Coast Guard.

Six of those rescued were transferred to emergency medical services for medical evaluation. The other two were found in good health and transferred to a Coast Guard cutter.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation officers recovered the bodies of two others in the ocean, and five others who were said to be on board remain missing.

Authorities have not said yet if this was in fact a migrant vessel, but earlier in the day, officials said more than 100 Cuban migrants have arrived in the Florida Keys in a dozen landings in just the past two days.

